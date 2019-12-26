



– A puppy that was thrown against a car earlier this month in Pueblo will be available for adoption on Friday. The puppy named Bob was placed in a foster home so that he didn’t have to spend the holidays in a shelter.

Pueblo police said Bob was thrown against the hood of a car by a man who was high on drugs.

The man told police “he’d tried meth for the first time,” according to a press release from PPD. “It didn’t go well for him and he was apparently hallucinating.”

Officers found the puppy huddled underneath the vehicle. Officer Keegan Verdugo lured the animal to safety by tempting it with some of his leftover dinner.

Officers said the suspect was wearing only boxer briefs when police arrived. He was cited for animal cruelty and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said many people are interested in adopting Bob, so the shelter will hold a drawing to determine the new owner. The Pueblo shelter on Eagleridge Place will open at 11:30 a.m. Friday and adoption applications are due by noon.

The shelter will go through the applications and run the names through their database. The lucky adopter will be announced at 12:30 p.m. If for any reason the shelter does not think the person is fit to adopt Bob, they will draw another name.

Prospective adopters must bring a photo ID to the shelter. The adoption fee is $400.

To see other pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region visit: hsppr.org/adopt.