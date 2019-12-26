Filed Under:Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Pueblo News, Pueblo Police


PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A puppy that was thrown against a car earlier this month in Pueblo will be available for adoption on Friday. The puppy named Bob was placed in a foster home so that he didn’t have to spend the holidays in a shelter.

(credit: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region)

Pueblo police said Bob was thrown against the hood of a car by a man who was high on drugs.

The man told police “he’d tried meth for the first time,” according to a press release from PPD. “It didn’t go well for him and he was apparently hallucinating.”

(credit: Pueblo Police Department)

Officers found the puppy huddled underneath the vehicle. Officer Keegan Verdugo lured the animal to safety by tempting it with some of his leftover dinner.

(credit: Pueblo Police Department)

Officers said the suspect was wearing only boxer briefs when police arrived. He was cited for animal cruelty and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said many people are interested in adopting Bob, so the shelter will hold a drawing to determine the new owner. The Pueblo shelter on Eagleridge Place will open at 11:30 a.m. Friday and adoption applications are due by noon.

(credit: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region)

The shelter will go through the applications and run the names through their database. The lucky adopter will be announced at 12:30 p.m. If for any reason the shelter does not think the person is fit to adopt Bob, they will draw another name.

Prospective adopters must bring a photo ID to the shelter. The adoption fee is $400.

To see other pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region visit: hsppr.org/adopt.

