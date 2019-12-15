PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — Pueblo Police Department officers cited a man for animal cruelty following a domestic disturbance at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The man allegedly threw a puppy against the hood of a car parked in the 400 block of South Santa Fe Avenue.
Officers found the puppy huddled underneath the vehicle.
Officer Keegan Verdugo lured the animal to safety by tempting it with some of his leftover dinner.
The man told police “he’d tried meth for the first time,” according to a press release from PPD. “It didn’t go well for him and he was apparently hallucinating.”
The man was wearing only boxer briefs when police arrived. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The car, with a woman and her daughter inside, ran out of gas. A citizen who witnessed the incident took the mother and daughter to and from a gas station and refilled the vehicle’s tank.
Animal Control officers took possession of the puppy.
It “hopefully will find a good home,” PPD’s release stated.