



— The owner of four childcare facilities will now wait until Jan. 2 to face a judge on charges of child abuse. Back in November, police got complaints about a childcare facility called Play Mountain Place.

Officers got a warrant, and checked out the home.

At first, they did not find anyone inside, but later found a false wall that led to a finished basement inside there were two adults and 26 kids, all under the age of three.

After an approximately six week investigation, the following four individuals have been arrested:

• Carla Faith, 58, was charged with attempt to influence a public servant, a felony, as well as misdemeanor child abuse.

• Christina Swauger, 35, was charged with attempt to influence a public servant, a felony, and misdemeanor child abuse.

• Katelynne Nelson, 31, was charged with unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, a felony, and misdemeanor child abuse.

• Valerie Fresquez, 24 years of age, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Authorities have shut down a total of four facilities operated by Faith in Colorado Springs so far.

A lawsuit filed by parents claims breach of their duty of care to the children including, but is not limited to: