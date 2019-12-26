  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Carla Faith, Colorado Springs News


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The owner of four childcare facilities will now wait until Jan. 2 to face a judge on charges of child abuse. Back in November, police got complaints about a childcare facility called Play Mountain Place.

Play Mountain Place

Play Mountain Place (credit: CBS)

Officers got a warrant, and checked out the home.

At first, they did not find anyone inside, but later found a false wall that led to a finished basement inside there were two adults and 26 kids, all under the age of three.

RELATED: Parent Feels ‘Completely Betrayed’ After Learning Day Care Operator Hid Children Behind Wall

After an approximately six week investigation, the following four individuals have been arrested:

• Carla Faith, 58, was charged with attempt to influence a public servant, a felony, as well as misdemeanor child abuse.

Carla Faith (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

• Christina Swauger, 35, was charged with attempt to influence a public servant, a felony, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Christina Swauger (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

• Katelynne Nelson, 31, was charged with unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, a felony, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Katelynne Nelson (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

• Valerie Fresquez, 24 years of age, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Authorities have shut down a total of four facilities operated by Faith in Colorado Springs so far.

Counterpoint Preschool

(credit: CBS)

A lawsuit filed by parents claims breach of their duty of care to the children including, but is not limited to:

  • Placement of children in the basement crawlspace;
  • Failure to provide care for the children in a safe and appropriate location;
  • Failure to perform background checks on staff and negligent hiring of staff;
  • Failure to provide appropriate training for staff;
  • Failure to provide appropriate supervision for staff;
  • Failure to exercise reasonable care and reasonable supervision for the children; and
  • Failure to comply with Colorado’s Child Licensing Care Act and the rules of the Department.
  • The children were too young to effectively communicate to the parents regarding the negligent care being provided by the defendants.

