COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Charges could be filed against the owner of an overcrowded day care operation after police found 26 children and two adults safe and sound but hidden behind a wall inside her home this week. Carla Faith, 58, runs the Play Mountain Place day care on her property along Willamette Avenue in Colorado Springs. Officers contacted her after reports that the day care had more children than permitted.
Faith would not cooperate with officers when they contacted her but they heard sounds of children when they were on the property doing their check. That’s when they made the discovery of the adults and children — all under the age of 3 — going about their day in the finished basement of her home behind the wall. Officers immediately began working with human services representatives to release the children back to their parents.
Parents whose children have been attending Play Mountain Place said they were stunned.
“I am completely betrayed,” said Jeanete Conde. “Every parent I have talked to about this, we all feel completely betrayed. It’s so hard to trust your children with people and we felt like we could really trust them.”
The day care is now shut down.
Additional Resources
If you have concerns about a child care program or if you see something concerning, call the child care complaint line at 1-800-799-5876. If you suspect child abuse or neglect, call the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437). Anyone witnessing a child in a life-threatening situation should call 911 immediately.
Families can search for licensed, quality child care online at ColoradoShines.com/search. Families may also call the Child Care Referral at Mile High United Way at 1-877-338-2273 or text ‘childcare referral’ to 898-211 to find quality care and learn more about the availability of care.