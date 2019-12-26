BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — The Town of Breckenridge has cancelled its New Year’s Eve fireworks this year, to send “the right environmental message.”
Haley Littleton, spokeswoman for the town of Breckenridge, told CBS4 the decision was made almost a year ago, in conjunction with canceling the Fourth of July fireworks, “to ensure consistency and that we are sending the right environmental message.”
Littleton told the Summit Daily News the decision was made, in part, to “not disturb our wildlife.”
Breckenridge Ski Resort will host its free New Year’s Eve torchlight parade and a fireworks show, which is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
“Join us for a New Year’s celebration you won’t want to miss! You’ll enjoy food and drink specials all night – and NO cover charge. Get front row seats to the Peak 9 torchlight parade and come play some fun ‘reindeer games’. Make memories together at the complimentary photo booth and dance to the live entertainment from 4-9pm. Stick around until the end of evening for the champagne toast and prize drawings held right before the spectacular fireworks show!”
in which ski and snowboard instructors carry torches and ride from the top of Peak 9 down to the village. The parade starts at 6 p.m.
