



– No fireworks this New Year’s Eve in Breckenridge . The Town of Breckenridge decided to cancel the fireworks portion of the celebration this year and it’s something that will be missing from all future events.

“Obviously on New Year’s Eve there are lots of fun places to go out and celebrate in Breckenridge,” said Town of Breckenridge spokesperson Hayley Littleton. “The ski resort is hosting a fair number of events.”

While many like to ring in the new year in the Town of Breckenridge, some who make it an annual tradition might find something missing this year- fireworks.

“What people might not know is we made this decision several months ago,” said Littleton.

When the Town of Breckenridge decided to forego the 4th of July fireworks show because of fire danger, they also decided to nix the New Year’s Eve show.

“Just having that consistency of not having fireworks in general, and there were concerns about the environmental impacts of all the fireworks. In terms of the chemicals that you are shooting off, as well as we have a lot of amazing wildlife up here. There were definitely concerns about how the fireworks would affect their patterns,” said Littleton.

This isn’t a temporary stop either. The Town of Breckenridge will not have fireworks shows from here on out.

“We are trying to move away from fireworks and looking into new innovative ways to celebrate the 4th of July and New Year’s Eve.”

Not everything in Breckenridge is cancelled, though. Breckenridge Ski Resort will host its free New Year’s Eve torchlight parade and a fireworks show, which is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.