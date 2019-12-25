JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two adults and a dog were killed the night of Christmas Eve after a multi-vehicle collision at Wadsworth Boulevard and Jewell in Jefferson County. The two adults killed were both inside the same sedan.
Witnesses told CBS4 the sedan collided with a white truck. However, it wasn’t clear at the time who was at fault.
Steve Haynes, a man who told CBS4 he sleeps at the nearby bus stop every night, said he heard a loud crash before his attention turned toward the two vehicles sliding across the roadway.
“I haven’t seen anything like this,” Haynes said.
A dog, which was traveling in the truck, was also killed in the collision. Haynes said, after the truck rolled over, he watched as the driver got out.
“It was a young man, a driver in short sleeves. He popped out the side of his truck and pushed himself up,” Haynes said. “(First responders) had to cut away the (top of) the car. They took one of them away in an ambulance.”
While some witnesses wrote online of possible drag racing taking place in the area, a spokesperson for Lakewood police said they were looking in to the events leading up to the crash. The investigation could take weeks to complete.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of those involved, though witnesses described the two adults as in their 60s.