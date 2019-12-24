Filed Under:Lakewood News, Lakewood Police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people and a dog were killed in a rollover crash on Christmas Eve in Lakewood. Officers responded to the intersection of South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

According to Lakewood police, a sedan collided with a pickup truck in the intersection. A man and woman in the sedan were both killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup is expected to survive, but a dog inside the truck was killed.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours overnight.

