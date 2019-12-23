LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Dramatic body camera video from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shows moments before deputies saved a family from a second alarm apartment fire early Saturday morning.
The deputies are seen running toward the Greystoke Apartments engulfed in flames. One person jumped to deputies from their second floor window. Later, deputies used a ladder to help others down from their homes.
Deputies can be heard coughing, presumably because of the smoke.
“You can put your legs on my leg! Put your legs on my legs!” one deputy told a resident climbing out of their window.
“I got to give you my weight!” the resident responded who later used the ladder to climb down.
The fire destroyed at least six units, forcing those residents to find another place to stay days before Christmas. Vehicles nearby were also burned.
Two people were sent to the hospital, one being a firefighter. Everyone is expected to be okay.
Investigators arrested Alex Duran hours after the fire. He faces arson and attempted murder charges.