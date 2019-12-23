Filed Under:Alex Duran, Arson Investigation, Jefferson County Sheriff Office, Littleton News


LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Dramatic body camera video from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shows moments before deputies saved a family from a second alarm apartment fire early Saturday morning.

(credit: Jefferson County)

The deputies are seen running toward the Greystoke Apartments engulfed in flames. One person jumped to deputies from their second floor window. Later, deputies used a ladder to help others down from their homes.

Deputies can be heard coughing, presumably because of the smoke.

(credit: Jefferson County)

“You can put your legs on my leg! Put your legs on my legs!” one deputy told a resident climbing out of their window.

“I got to give you my weight!” the resident responded who later used the ladder to climb down.

(credit: Jefferson County)

The fire destroyed at least six units, forcing those residents to find another place to stay days before Christmas. Vehicles nearby were also burned.

(credit: CBS)

Two people were sent to the hospital, one being a firefighter. Everyone is expected to be okay.

Alex Duran (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff)

Investigators arrested Alex Duran hours after the fire. He faces arson and attempted murder charges.

