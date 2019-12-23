GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The man accused of starting a fire at Greystoke Apartments in Littleton was advised of the charges against him on Monday. Alex Duran appeared before a judge in Jefferson County via video conferencing.
Duran, 29, remains in jail on a $1 million bond on charges of attempted murder in the first degree and arson. The judge also ordered a mental health evaluation.
South Metro firefighters rushed to the building on South Reed Street near Chatfield Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard on Saturday. Firefighters had to rescue some people from inside their apartments.
Investigators say the fire was so intense, vehicles nearby also caught fire or were damaged. Some residents jumped for their lives after the fire destroyed a stairwell.
Two people were hospitalized, including a South Metro firefighter. Everyone is expected to recover.