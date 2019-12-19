



– The man suspected of shooting and injuring a 14-year veteran with the Denver Police Department at a gas station on Wednesday morning has been identified. Arvada police say Samuel McConnell, 43, was the person wearing a mask who robbed the Circle K at West 80th Avenue and Kipling Street and shot the detective, who was off-duty but tried to stop the crime.

The officer is recovering after being shot in both arms.

Police say McConnell was arrested at the Copperwood Apartments off 82nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster on Wednesday night. Officers spent hours after his arrest investigating the scene, including looking through a dumpster. He didn’t have any weapons when he was located, according to police. The suspect’s car was abandoned nearby.

A man and his daughter who were at the gas station Wednesday morning said the situation quickly got very dangerous.

“I was just like in line to check out and I turned around and I saw him with a gun and a ski mask,” said Avery Anderson.

“I didn’t know anything until she came running out to my car and I hear that guy say ‘Stop.’ She said ‘There’s a guy with a gun in the store.’ I told her to get down and the gunshots started going off,” said Anderson’s father.

McConnell is being held on a $1 million bond and police say he confessed to the crime. He tentatively faces charges including robbery and attempted first degree murder, and is also suspected in an armed robbery in Erie.

According to police documents, McConnell said he had his 2-year-old daughter in the car with him at the Circle K. He says he took the license plates off the car to help conceal his identity.

After the shooting, a blue alert was issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. That is an emergency alert meant “to disseminate information when a law enforcement officer is seriously injured or killed in the line of duty” to Coloradans.