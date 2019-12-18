



Arvada police say they arrested the man they believe shot an off duty Denver police detective on Wednesday. It happened as the detective tried to stop the suspect from robbing a Circle-K at West 80th Avenue and Kipling Street.

Shots were fired, and the suspect fled.

“Everybody was just trying to help out over there. With belts and trying to stop the bleeding and stuff,” said Avery Anderson who was in the convenience store with her father.

Officers caught the unnamed suspect near 82nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard at an apartment complex around 7 p.m. Police say he was taken into custody without incident and was not armed.

Police say a tip about the suspect vehicle in the parking lot led them to the suspect. It’s not clear if the suspect lives at the apartment complex.

He is being investigated for several other incidents and could face attempted murder and robbery charges for the shooting Wednesday morning.

A blue alert was issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation “to disseminate information when a law enforcement officer is seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.”

Investigators say there could be connections with recent robberies in Erie and Westminster.

Erie Police say a male suspect, fitting a similar description, robbed another Circle K at gunpoint on Monday morning. The suspect in that crime left in a Chevy Equinox. On Tuesday afternoon, Westminster police officers responded to an armed robbery at the Winchell’s where the suspect matches the description from the incident in Arvada, an investigator said.

The Denver police detective was shot and will remain in the hospital overnight. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The 14-year veteran with the Denver Police Department was with a family member when he was shot. Doctors at Denver Health say he has injuries to both arms but will be okay.

