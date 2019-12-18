SPECIAL REPORTWatch CBS News Coverage Of The Impeachment Debate & Vote
By Justin Adams


(CBS4) – It didn’t take long for Colorado State University’s newest football head coach Steve Addazio to make a splash in Colorado’s football scene. Tanner Hollens, the Gatorade Player of the Year from Columbine High School, signed his letter of intent with the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday.

“Ram Nation! Tanner Hollens here, Littleton, Colorado. Can’t wait to get up to Fort Collins next year and put on that green and gold. Go Rams,” Hollens said on the Rams Twitter account.

Hollens earned the Rams offer after a tremendous senior season where he rushed for 1,732 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also caught three touchdown passes, leading Columbine to a 11-3 record and a 5A state championship appearance.

He joins an impressive list of Colorado high school athletes who signed on the dotted line on the opening day of the three-day early signing period.

Here are the top ten signees in the state according to 24/7 Sports:

1. Andrew Gentry – Offensive Lineman – Columbine High School – Commits to University of Virginia

2. Roger Rosengarten – Offensive Lineman – Valor Christian High School – Commits to University of Washington

3. Aidan Atkinson – Quarterback – Fairview High School – Unsigned

4. Aidan Keanaaina – Defensive Tackle – Mullen High School – Commits to Notre Dame

 

5. Kole Taylor – Tight End – Central High School (Grand Junction, CO) – Commits to Louisiana State University

6. Reece Atteberry – Offensive Lineman – Eaglecrest High School – Commits to University of Michigan

7. Carson Lee – Offensive Lineman – Cherry Creek High School – Commits to University of Colorado

8. Carver Willis – Offensive Lineman – Durango High School – Commits to Kansas State University

9. Max Lofy – Cornerback – Pine Creek High School – Commits to University of Wisconsin

10. Adam Karas – Offensive Lineman – Pomona High School – Commits to Air Force

The early signing period will continue through Friday. The traditional national signing day is February 5, 2020.

