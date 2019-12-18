FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – When Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio held the first team meeting with the new football players last Thursday, he left them with a simple message demanding a change in the attitude for the young men wearing green and gold.

“I want you to stick your chest out there and it won’t be easy, but we’re going to build together,” Addazio recalled during his introductory press conference last Thursday.

The first bricks of the football foundation Addazio is building began with the signing of nine players on the first day of the early signing period. Colorado State signed four defenders, four offensive players and an athlete designation for Tanner Hollens. Hollens is the 2019 Colorado Gatorade Player from Columbine High School and he was impressed after meeting Addazio last week.

“He’s a really great guy, and he sold my parents on everything there, then just him talking to me about the future he’s trying to have, all that … he’s a great guy,” Hollens said according to the team’s website. “That’s pretty much the reason I committed.”

Another local product who committed is Brian Crespo who became the first player Fort Collins native to sign at CSU since 2015. Crespo will also be a first-generation college student.

“It was important for us to find players that were tough, love football and love Colorado State, Addazio said.

The class includes players come from Colorado, Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and California. Addazio will continue to hit the recruiting trail as the early signing period continues through Friday and picks up again on the traditional National Signing Day on February 5, 2020. Colorado State will target offensive linemen and are open to fifth-year transfers.

As Addazio continues to recruit, the next brick of his foundation will be to hire and finalize his football staff.

“I think I’ve learned about as much as I can learn about the staff, about our roster, about our recruiting,” Addazio said. “When I’ll leave here for break what I’m going to do is evaluate everything and see what are the best fits for Colorado State as I put together a staff.”

Colorado State opens the 2020 schedule against the Colorado Buffaloes on Sept. 5.

24/7 Sports Rankings:

National Ranking: 122

Mountain West Conference: 9

Recruits from Colorado: Tanner Hollens (Columbine), Chase Wilson (Ralston Valley), Henry Blackburn (Fairview), Brian Crespo (Poudre)

List of Recruits:

Dylan Walker – Tight End (Royersford, Pa. – Pope John Paul High School)

Casey Irons, Jr. – Defensive Line (Gilmer, Texas – Gilmer High School)

James Mitchell – Defensive Line (Duncanville, Texas – Duncanville High School)

Brian Crespo – Offensive Line (Poudre High School)

Henry Blackburn – Defensive Back (Fairview High School)

Tanner Hollens – Athlete (Columbine High School)

Chase Wilson – Linebacker (Ralston Valley High School)

Brandon Guzman – Defensive Back (Covina, Calif. – Covina High School)

Kyjuan Herndon – Running Back (Jacksonville, Fla. – Trinity Christian High School)

