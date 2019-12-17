DENVER (CBS4) – A driver suspected of hitting and killing a woman with his Winnebago, and leaving the scene, has been charged in the death of Saliha Sulieman, 44. Roosevelt Cribbs, Jr., 67, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, vehicular homicide, tampering with physical evidence and driving after after his license was revoked.
Police say Sulieman, a refugee from Eritrea and mother of five, was walking at South Tejon Street and West Jewell Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 11, when the driver of a motorhome veered into oncoming lanes and then onto the sidewalk, running over Sulieman. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Police say Cribbs did not stop to help, and the Winnebago continued east on Jewell. Officers contacted Cribbs later at 1330 West Mississippi Avenue and he was taken to the Denver Detention Center.
Authorities explained, at this point in the investigation, the collision does not appear to be intentional.
Police issued a Medina Alert after the crash but the alert was canceled a few hours later. A Medina Alert is typically issued in hit-and-run crashes where there is a death or serious bodily injury and where there is a description of the suspect vehicle including the make, model partial or whole license plate number and possibly a description of the driver.