DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver issued a Medina Alert on Wednesday afternoon. The Winnebago was believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.
PLZ RT- MEDINA ALERT: A #MedinaAlert has been issued issued for a 1985 beige/off-white winnebago with temp tag number 1612796. It’s believed to be involved in a fatal hit & run traffic crash that occurred today at Tejon & Jewell. Call 720-913-7867 with any info. #Denver
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 11, 2019
Police say the 1985 off-white or beige Winnebago, with temporary tags 1612796, is believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash at S. Tejon Street and W. Jewell Avenue on Wednesday. The Winnebago was last seen driving east on Jewell Avenue.
The victim in the crash has only been identified as an adult female.
Police ask that anyone with information call 720.913.7867.
A Medina Alert is typically issued in hit-and-run crashes where there is a death or serious bodily injury and where there is a description of the suspect vehicle including the make, model partial or whole license plate number and possibly a description of the driver.