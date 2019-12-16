Children With Measles May Have Exposed People At Denver Airport And Children's HospitalThree unvaccinated children who flew into Denver International Airport from another state tested positive for measles after traveling to a country with an ongoing measles outbreak. Katie Johnston reports.

32 minutes ago

Court Sides With Colorado Supermax Prison In Censorship CaseAn appeals court is satisfied that U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP) officials have sufficiently changed a policy at Colorado's Supermax prison to prevent future censorship of a magazine that provides legal information to inmates. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Four Days Of Heavy Snow Creates Avalanche Danger In The MountainsOfficials are warning people to be careful as the new powder in the high country is being measured in feet.

2 hours ago

Debate Over Childhood Vaccinations Underway At Colorado CapitolIt's expected state lawmakers will take up as many six bills related to vaccinations in the next session.

2 hours ago

Thieves Steal Amazon Delivery VanA white Ford delivery van was stolen Sunday evening near East Prospect Road and South Lemay Avenue.

3 hours ago

Cold Case Arrest: James Clanton Facing Charges In 1980 Murder Of Helene PruszynskiHelene Pruszynski was found stabbed to death in a field on Daniels Park Road, on Jan. 16, 1980.

4 hours ago