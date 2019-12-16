Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Skylar Pagano was found guilty on all 17 counts for a crash in Franktown which killed a couple. Julee and Festus Poyner both died, and their 2-year-old son, Cadence, was seriously injured.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Skylar Pagano was found guilty on all 17 counts for a crash in Franktown which killed a couple. Julee and Festus Poyner both died, and their 2-year-old son, Cadence, was seriously injured.
The couple had a young daughter who was not in the car at the time.
Pagano was under the influence of alcohol and was driving a stolen truck when he hit the family. He faced 17 counts, including two counts of vehicular homicide.
Jury selection had started on Dec. 11.
On the day of the verdict, Cadence made a full recovery. His aunt, who adopted him and his little sister, says the verdict is exactly what the family wanted to hear.