CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Skylar Pagano was found guilty on all 17 counts for a crash in Franktown which killed a couple. Julee and Festus Poyner both died, and their 2-year-old son, Cadence, was seriously injured.

Julee and Festus Poyner (credit: Facebook)

The couple had a young daughter who was not in the car at the time.

(credit: Franktown Fire)

Pagano was under the influence of alcohol and was driving a stolen truck when he hit the family. He faced 17 counts, including two counts of vehicular homicide.

Jury selection had started on Dec. 11.

Cadence and Adaleigh Poyner (credit: Jayme Davis)

On the day of the verdict, Cadence made a full recovery. His aunt, who adopted him and his little sister, says the verdict is exactly what the family wanted to hear.

