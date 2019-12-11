CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The trial for Skylar Pagano began Wednesday with the prosecution and defense selecting a jury and beginning opening statements. Pagano is accused of killing Julee and Festus Poyner in a crash south of Franktown.
Police say Pagano was under the influence of drugs and injured the couple’s 2-year-old son who survived.
Jury selection lasted most of the day, but both sides agreed on a group of 12 with one alternate.
The prosecution then began its opening statements explaining they plan to prove Pagano was under the substance of methamphetamines and marijuana in May 2018 when he crashed into the car that killed Julee and Festus Poyner instantly. Their son, Cadence, 2, suffered serious injuries.
Relatives for the Poyner family was in the courtroom on Wednesday and spoke to CBS4 last year about taking care of their son and a younger daughter who was not in the car during the crash.
The toddler had a cast for his leg immediately after the crash but it was removed after two months.