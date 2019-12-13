Comments
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Friends and family will gather Friday to remember Sgt. Joshua Voth. The father of three was killed in a boiler explosion at a prison in Fremont County last week.
Voth, 28, is being remembered at his memorial service at New Life Church in Colorado Springs. The service is open to the public.