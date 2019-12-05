Comments
CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) — A worker who was killed when a boiler exploded at a prison in southern Colorado has been identified as a father of three young children. Colorado Department of Corrections officials say 28-year-old Sgt. Joshua Voth was killed at the Fremont Correctional Facility in Canon City on Wednesday when the boiler failed.
No details about what caused the blast have been released.
Voth, who had been with the department since 2016, helped teach inmates valuable trade skills.
Dean Williams, executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections, says Voth “will be dearly missed, but he will never be forgotten.”
