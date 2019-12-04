FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado Department of Corrections staff member was killed in a deadly explosion while on duty on Wednesday. It happened at the East Cañon Complex Fremont Correctional Facility in Canon City.
According to the Cañon City Fire Department, a boiler exploded about noon on Wednesday. Fire crews responded to the facility on reports of a “catastrophic failure of a boiler.”
The incident is still under investigation. The staff member’s identity has not been released.
“I am deeply saddened to announce that today a staff member from the Fremont Correctional Facility was killed in an accident while on duty. Our DOC family is devastated by this loss, and we are praying for all of this staff member’s loved ones. Our primary focus at this time will be supporting the staff member’s family and our DOC team as we navigate this tragedy together,” said Department of Corrections Executive Director Dean Williams in a statement.