



– After a performance that will go down in Broncos lore, safety Kareem Jackson has turned heads at the league office in New York. Wednesday morning, Jackson was honored as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Jackson spent his first nine seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans. Last Sunday, he returned to Reliant Stadium, this time in Broncos orange and blue. He recorded 11 total tackles, 1 interception, and a 70-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Broncos’ 38-24 upset win over the Texans. He’s the third player in league history to record 10 tackles, an interception, and a fumble returned for a touchdown, and the first since former Bear linebacker Brian Urlacher did it against the Atlanta Falcons in September of 2011.

It was the first time that Jackson had played his former team since signing with the Broncos in the offseason. He spent the first nine years of his career in Houston. Jackson sat down with CBS4 sports reporter Michael Spencer on Monday and talked about facing his old teammates.

“With me having roots and ties there, I was excited to go back there and showcase a little bit,” said Jackson.

Jackson is the first Broncos player to receive the league honor since Von Miller in Week 11 of the 2018 season. Overall, he’s the 34th Bronco to earn the award since its inception in 1984.