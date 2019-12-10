  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer
Broncos safety Kareem Jackson joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at ViewHouse Centennial.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Kareem Jackson had a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception in Sunday’s 38-24 win over the Texans. It was the first time that Jackson had played his former team since signing with the Broncos in the offseason. He spent the first nine years of his career in Houston.

Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos celebrates with temmates after an interception in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Dec. 8, 2019 in Houston. (credit: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“I might have had (the game) circled on my calendar,” joked Jackson when asked about the personal nature of the game. “I might have, I’m not going to admit to that.”

DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans is hit and drops a pass by Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos during the first half at NRG Stadium on Dec. 8, 2019 in Houston. (credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

“With me having roots and ties there, I was excited to go back there and showcase a little bit,” said Jackson.

“I didn’t want to make it about me and me going back to Houston, I just wanted to make it about the team,” said Jackson. “To have the guys rally behind me, it was huge.”

Jackson and the Broncos improved to 5-8 with the win.

In addition to Jackson’s performance, the Broncos also got a stellar performance from rookie quarterback Drew Lock, who threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. In the process, Lock became the first rookie in NFL history to throw from more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first career road start.

“He had a huge day. For that to be his second start, on the road and a tough environment, he played some hell of a ball. It was the perfect game in my opinion,” said Jackson of Lock’s performance.

Lock improved to 2-0 as the starting quarterback and will make his third NFL start when the Broncos visit the Chiefs on Sunday.

