



– Members of the Shopneck Boys & Girls Club visited the KBCO studios on Monday to learn about the radio station and sit in on a live recording session with singer G. Love. It’s an example of the type of field trips students enjoy as members of organization across the Denver metro area.

“I think it’s fun, how we go on field trips and do fun stuff,” said Dalila Esparza, 9, a fourth grade student. “All my friends are there and I have a lot of fun there.”

Garrett Dutton, known as the singer G. Love, performs with his band Special Sauce as the group G. Love & Special Sauce. He appeared on his own to record an interview and perform a few songs in KBCO’s Studio C as he promotes a new album. The students watched the recording session and then got to meet the artist.

“I thought it was nice to see how everything works,” said Sami Cruz, 13, an eighth grade student. “As he was talking he was talking about the stories behind the songs and I thought that was really cool.”

KBCO and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver are partners in the CBS4 Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive. Some students in local clubs will benefit from those donations during this holiday season.

The children also visited other studios and met DJs who work for the station. They even recorded clips and got a mention on the air live while in the building. This group attend schools in Brighton where they do not have classes on Mondays. The club offers them a chance to stay busy, active and focused during the day and after school.

“I like going to the Boys and Girls Club because there’s a lot of things to do,” said Cruz. “It helps motivate kids to be better and do better.”