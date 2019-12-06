  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Skiing, Steamboat Springs News


STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Steamboat Resort’s new, $15 million gondola has resumed operation more than a week after it broke down on its second day of use. A malfunction in the gondola’s main gearbox occurred after-hours on Nov. 24, temporarily stranding several employees.

(credit: Steamboat Resort/Facebook)

Crews worked around the clock to replace the part of the gondola that failed.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply