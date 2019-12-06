Comments
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Steamboat Resort’s new, $15 million gondola has resumed operation more than a week after it broke down on its second day of use. A malfunction in the gondola’s main gearbox occurred after-hours on Nov. 24, temporarily stranding several employees.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Steamboat Resort’s new, $15 million gondola has resumed operation more than a week after it broke down on its second day of use. A malfunction in the gondola’s main gearbox occurred after-hours on Nov. 24, temporarily stranding several employees.
Crews worked around the clock to replace the part of the gondola that failed.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)