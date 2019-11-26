STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — The new gondola at Steamboat Resort in northern Colorado was shut down one day after it opened, because of a mechanical malfunction.
The new gondola fully opened to the public last Saturday but then was shut down at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, the Steamboat Pilot & Today reports.
“Late Sunday afternoon the Steamboat Gondola experienced a mechanical malfunction on the drive line to the gear box that requires additional assessment,” Steamboat Resort posted on Facebook. “As we work with Doppelmayr to identify the problem over the next several days, we will be taking precautionary measures and the Gondola will not be running.”
Thunderhead Express lift will operate while the mechanical issue on the gondola is being fixed. It’s not clear when the gondola will reopen.
There were no guests on the gondola at the time it stopped working.
