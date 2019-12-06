  • CBS4On Air

SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4)– Sheridan police have issued an arrest warrant for Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed in the Chelsea Snider murder. On Sunday morning, Sheridan police were called to a hotel where Snider, 31, was found dead.

Sheridan police say they still haven’t found Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed or the 2011 Silver Dodge Grand Caravan with Colorado license plate VOR-925 that he’s connected with.

Abed was a person of interest in the case and named as a suspect when police issued an arrest warrant on Friday. He has been employed as a driver for Uber.

Snider was a mother of three, her youngest is less than a year old.

A vigil is planned on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the InTown Suites in Sheridan.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Sheridan Police Commander Kevin Kenney at 303-901-8435.

