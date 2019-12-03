SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Sheridan police are searching for Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed, a person of interest in connection with a death at a hotel. Chelsea Snider was found dead at an extended stay hotel in Sheridan on Sunday morning.
Snider, 31, was found in the room around 8:15 a.m. Sunday. There is no indication of how long she had been there.
Police are searching for Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed as a person of interest in the case. Abed is described as 5’11”, 160 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes, and brown hair with some balding. He has been employed as an Uber driver and may still be working as a driver.
Police are searching for a 2011 silver Dodge Grand Caravan with Colorado license plate VOR-925.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Sheridan Police Commander Kevin Kenney at 303-901-8435.