Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver, Colorado News, Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive


DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive collects new toys for members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Rocky Mountain Honda Dealers Association is a big supporter of the effort.

Torrey Craig (credit: CBS)

The Association brought small forward and shooting guard, Torrey Craig, to the Vicker’s Boys & Girls Club in Park Hill. Club members ages 6 to 18 got a chance to ask the NBA player questions, get autographs and even shoot some hoops with him.

(credit: CBS)

“It is very exciting because then we get the opportunity to know something about a player,” said 12-year-old Izabel Cordova.

In addition to coordinating this surprise visit, Rocky Mountain Honda Dealers Association gave a donation of $1,000 and donated some new toys to the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.

(credit: CBS)

“Our children are our tomorrow. So what we can give to them today will make it better for us tomorrow,” said Brian Nicholson, the President of the RMHDA.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver provide a safe place for kids from kindergarten to 12th grade to go after school. The club offer opportunities in sports, education, computers, robotics and many other areas. The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive is designed to make sure every club member gets a new toy at Christmas time. CBS4 relies on many community partners to achieve that goal.

(credit: CBS)

“It makes me feel grateful. It makes me feel grateful that we can do this. It makes me feel grateful that we can give back to the community that we’re a part of,” Nicholson said to CBS4.

“I think it’s really good because kids are going to be happy,” Cordova added.

