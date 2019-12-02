DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive collects new toys for members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Rocky Mountain Honda Dealers Association is a big supporter of the effort.
The Association brought small forward and shooting guard, Torrey Craig, to the Vicker’s Boys & Girls Club in Park Hill. Club members ages 6 to 18 got a chance to ask the NBA player questions, get autographs and even shoot some hoops with him.
“It is very exciting because then we get the opportunity to know something about a player,” said 12-year-old Izabel Cordova.
In addition to coordinating this surprise visit, Rocky Mountain Honda Dealers Association gave a donation of $1,000 and donated some new toys to the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.
“Our children are our tomorrow. So what we can give to them today will make it better for us tomorrow,” said Brian Nicholson, the President of the RMHDA.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver provide a safe place for kids from kindergarten to 12th grade to go after school. The club offer opportunities in sports, education, computers, robotics and many other areas. The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive is designed to make sure every club member gets a new toy at Christmas time. CBS4 relies on many community partners to achieve that goal.
“It makes me feel grateful. It makes me feel grateful that we can do this. It makes me feel grateful that we can give back to the community that we’re a part of,” Nicholson said to CBS4.
“I think it’s really good because kids are going to be happy,” Cordova added.