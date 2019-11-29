JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Football fans came out on Thanksgiving – and the day after – to make sure the big games could go on at Jeffco Stadium on Friday and Saturday. Jeffco Athletics put out a call for help on Wednesday.
Huge task of snow removal of more than a foot of snow at Jeffco Stadium ahead of the 3 state semifinal games Friday & Saturday.
Volunteers can help clear stands starting at 7 am Friday please bring your own shovel. Thanks. #copreps @columbineftball @DRHS_Athletics @GMHSRams pic.twitter.com/3aKzngM88o
— Jeffco Athletics (@JeffcoAthletics) November 27, 2019
Some dedicated fans showed up on the holiday to get a head start.
And some will be there today. So "thanks." pic.twitter.com/AQKAYL7Yt8
— Marty Cesario (@MartyCesario) November 28, 2019
“Thanks to all those volunteers and #HappyThanksgiving,” officials with Jeffco Athletics said on Twitter.
Officials said they will make the call at 1 p.m. on Friday whether Ralston Valley will play Columbine at 7 p.m.
“Crew working hard to get snow & ice cleared off the field,” officials tweeted at about 10:45 a.m.
