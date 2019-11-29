  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Snowstorm, Colorado Weather, Columbine High School, Jefferson County News, Ralston Valley High School


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Football fans came out on Thanksgiving – and the day after – to make sure the big games could go on at Jeffco Stadium on Friday and Saturday. Jeffco Athletics put out a call for help on Wednesday.

“Huge task of snow removal of more than a foot of snow at Jeffco Stadium ahead of the 3 state semifinal games Friday & Saturday. Volunteers can help clear stands starting at 7 am Friday please bring your own shovel,” officials wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Some dedicated fans showed up on the holiday to get a head start.

“Thanks to all those volunteers and #HappyThanksgiving,” officials with Jeffco Athletics said on Twitter.

Officials said they will make the call at 1 p.m. on Friday whether Ralston Valley will play Columbine at 7 p.m.

“Crew working hard to get snow & ice cleared off the field,” officials tweeted at about 10:45 a.m.

https://twitter.com/JeffcoAthletics/status/1200459167019892737

