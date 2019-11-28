Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Jeffco Public Schools is asking for help to clear the snow off of the stands ahead of three state semifinal games on Friday and Saturday. On Twitter, Jeffco Athletics asked volunteers to show up at 7 a.m. Friday.
Huge task of snow removal of more than a foot of snow at Jeffco Stadium ahead of the 3 state semifinal games Friday & Saturday.
Volunteers can help clear stands starting at 7 am Friday please bring your own shovel. Thanks. #copreps @columbineftball @DRHS_Athletics @GMHSRams pic.twitter.com/3aKzngM88o
— Jeffco Athletics (@JeffcoAthletics) November 27, 2019
Volunteers are asked to bring their own shovel to the stadium located at 6th Avenue and Kipling Street.