LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Jeffco Public Schools is asking for help to clear the snow off of the stands ahead of three state semifinal games on Friday and Saturday. On Twitter, Jeffco Athletics asked volunteers to show up at 7 a.m. Friday.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own shovel to the stadium located at 6th Avenue and Kipling Street.

