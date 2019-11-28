Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — There were all kinds of wonderful Thanksgiving events in Denver on Thursday. Dozens of people came together to help the Volunteers of America Colorado host a meal at Jackson’s restaurant downtown.
“What we have here is an opportunity for folks who have been on the streets to get out of this cold and come into a place and be treated with dignity and a place of hope, and to come into a restaurant. They actually have a maître d’ — they get seated and, just for one moment, they get a moment of respite where they can be served,” said Volunteers of America CEO Dave Schunk.
More than 75 volunteers worked together make the event possible.
In addition to the hot meal, the VOA teamed up with Arc Thirft Stores to hand out warm clothing to anyone in need.