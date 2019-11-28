  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMNFL Football
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    7:31 PMThe Unicorn
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Volunteers Of America


DENVER (CBS4) — There were all kinds of wonderful Thanksgiving events in Denver on Thursday. Dozens of people came together to help the Volunteers of America Colorado host a meal at Jackson’s restaurant downtown.

(credit: CBS)

“What we have here is an opportunity for folks who have been on the streets to get out of this cold and come into a place and be treated with dignity and a place of hope, and to come into a restaurant. They actually have a maître d’ — they get seated and, just for one moment, they get a moment of respite where they can be served,” said Volunteers of America CEO Dave Schunk.

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: Volunteers Of America Help Prepare Thanksgiving Food Baskets

More than 75 volunteers worked together make the event possible.

(credit: CBS)

In addition to the hot meal, the VOA teamed up with Arc Thirft Stores to hand out warm clothing to anyone in need.

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply