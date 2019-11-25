WEATHER ALERTSnowstorm will hit Colorado fast and hard late Monday
By Mekialaya White
Filed Under:Colorado News


DENVER (CBS4) – A passionate group of volunteers is continuing a tradition of generosity and hope this Thanksgiving. They’re making sure more than 1,000 people in the Denver metro area have a holiday meal with all the fixings.

Volunteers of America Colorado has boxes all packed and ready to distribute, for those who need them.

“We give away 1,500 food baskets every year,” said Vanessa Clark, Director of Marketing and PR for Volunteers of America.

“With each basket, you get two turkey breasts, and then we have all the side items,” Clark explained.

VOA staff says the need for services like these is great in our community, and people who benefit from the meal kits aren’t just the homeless population. Many in Denver are simply one paycheck away from being in need.

“Over 25% of Coloradans are facing food insecurity at any given time, and this helps. Food insecurity takes many different faces and forms. Often, it’s invisible. It’s our community, it’s our neighbors. It could be you or I at any given time,” said Volunteers of America CEO Dave Schunk.

“There’s all different needs and all different reasons why people potentially can’t afford a holiday meal, so we’re happy to be here with our partners and provide that food,” added Clark.

People can begin picking them up with vouchers at 9 a.m. on Monday. VOA will also be providing hot meals on Thanksgiving day at Jackson’s Denver, across from Coors Field.

LINK: Volunteers of America

Mekialaya White

