DENVER (CBS4) – The Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park is officially open for its 10th season. Skating there is free, but participants must bring their own skates or rent a pair at the park for a fee.
11/9 – 12/23 The Polar Express at Colorado Railroad Museum
The rink is located right off the 16th Street Mall, between 16th and 17th along Arapahoe Street.
Skate rentals cost $6 for kids 12 and under, and $8 for those 13 and older.
The rink opened on Tuesday in the midst of the snowstorm and is scheduled to stay open until Feb. 16. For information on hours and event schedules visit: DowntownDenverRink.com.
The city’s Mile High Holidays campaign includes many fun things to do in Denver. Other holiday favorites coming up include:
11/16 – 12/24 Santa’s Flight Academy at Cherry Creek Shopping Center
11/30 Mile High Tree official tree lighting ceremony
12/7 1940’s White Christmas Ball at Hyatt Regency Denver
LINK: Mile High Holidays