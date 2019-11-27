  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:16th Street Mall, Denver News, Mile High Holidays


DENVER (CBS4) – The Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park is officially open for its 10th season. Skating there is free, but participants must bring their own skates or rent a pair at the park for a fee.

(credit: CBS)

The rink is located right off the 16th Street Mall, between 16th and 17th along Arapahoe Street.

Skate rentals cost $6 for kids 12 and under, and $8 for those 13 and older.

(credit: CBS)

The rink opened on Tuesday in the midst of the snowstorm and is scheduled to stay open until Feb. 16. For information on hours and event schedules visit: DowntownDenverRink.com.

The city’s Mile High Holidays campaign includes many fun things to do in Denver. Other holiday favorites coming up include:

11/9 – 12/23    The Polar Express at Colorado Railroad Museum
11/16 – 12/24  Santa’s Flight Academy at Cherry Creek Shopping Center
11/30 Mile High Tree official tree lighting ceremony
12/7 1940’s White Christmas Ball at Hyatt Regency Denver

LINK: Mile High Holidays

