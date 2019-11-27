DENVER (CBS4) – The city officially received 9.5 inches of snow Monday night and Tuesday. That’s the most snow from a storm in November since 1994. It was also the biggest snow in any month since 2016.

Total snowfall for the season in Denver has now reached nearly 26 inches which is more snow than fell during the entire season two of the last three years. Normal snowfall through November 27 is just under a foot so Denver is currently about 14 inches above normal through this point in the season. The normal seasonal total is about 57 inches.

The snow also had high moisture content for this time of year. Liquid precipitation reached 0.80″ which was a record for November 27.

Very impressive snow fell along the entire Front Range with the highest totals generally in Boulder and Larimer Counties. The northern foothills had the highest totals with more than 2 feet in some areas.

The official total in Fort Collins was 11.6″ which set the record for the second snowiest November day on record. Boulder’s official total was 20.7″ which was the third snowiest day on record regardless of the month. It was also the most snow in Boulder since 1979.

Wednesday will be dry day across most of the state but it will also be quite cold. Morning temperatures will be in the single digits and teens and afternoon highs will only be in the 20s and 30s nearly statewide.

The next storm to impact Colorado will start to bring snow the southwest mountains Wednesday night. It will be a very long duration snow event for the mountains mainly west of the Centennial Divide. A Winter Storm Warning has already been issued for the San Juans for up to 4 feet of snow between Wednesday night and Saturday morning.

Farther north there is a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday afternoon through Friday night for the I-70 mountain corridor west of Copper Mountain. Ski areas like Vail, Beaver Creek, Aspen, Snowmass, and Crested Butte should get 12 to 18 inches of snow.

Impacts from this next storm in the Denver metro area are less clear but there is a chance for a rain/snow mix Friday afternoon followed by light snow Friday evening. Any accumulation at lower elevations should be minor.

Dry weather will return by Saturday afternoon and sunshine should prevail on Sunday with chilly temperatures for the Broncos game.