CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS) – Pass rusher Bradley Chubb says the rehabilitation process from his knee injury has been “stressful,” but little by little he’s making strides in his recovery. The Denver Broncos outside linebacker tore his ACL on Sept. 29 during the Broncos game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the injury ended his season.

“You want to like make sure you get back in time but at the end of the day you’ve got to have patience with it as well. You’ve got to know it’s going to be sore some days. Some days are going to be better than others,” Chubb said on Xfinity Monday Live at Viewhouse Centennial.

“You can’t let it get you down. You can’t let it get you too high. You’ve just got to stay patient with it and just go by the day.”

Chubb said his rehab has involved weight training, work in the pool and walking. He’s out of his knee brace now and he plans to return to NFL football action next year better than ever.

“I’m going to work at the little things. For being healthy for so many years consecutively, you get past the small stuff that your body needs. I feel like if I focus on those small things — like the quad tendon muscle around my knee — I could be a better player,” he said.

Chubb said watching his team from the sidelines since the injury has “made him appreciate the game more.”

