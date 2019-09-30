DENVER (CBS4) — The Broncos suffered their biggest loss of the season on Monday when it was announced that outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will be out for the year with a torn ACL, coach Vic Fangio confirmed Monday.

“He’s got a partial tear of the ACL and he’ll be out for the season,” Fangio stated.

Chubb, who suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, came up lame while trying to shed a block late in the game. He returned to the game after being check out on the sideline and said postgame that the injury was just cramps.

On Monday, Fangio said Chubb did have cramps, but that was a separate issue.

“He hurt his knee at some point during the game but he felt good enough to come back in,” Fangio said. “And actually he played that last series pretty damn well.

“He was as surprised I think as anybody this morning when he woke up feeling the way he did.”

“It’s a huge loss,” Fangio said. “He’s one of our better players, obviously. He’s a tempo setter. Great player, great person, leader, all that.”

“Terrible news! Thought the season couldn’t get any worse. Big loss!” CBS4 sports reporter Justin Adams wrote on Twitter.

The 4th overall pick in the 2018 draft was having a big second season in the NFL. He recorded his first sack of the season on Sunday.

The Broncos are 0-4 this season and visit the LA Chargers on Sunday. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m. on CBS4.