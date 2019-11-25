



If you went grocery shopping on Monday, your patience was likely tested. Grocery stores around the Front Range were packed with people hustling to get their Thanksgiving fixings and anything else they thought they needed before the snowstorm hit.

“It was hard to even find parking,” Daniel Besinaiz, a King Soopers shopper, said. “We had to drive around a couple times and everyone was honking. It was a little aggressive.”

Between the winter blast and the holiday rush, stores like the King Soopers near Colorado Boulevard and Yale Avenue were mad houses.

“There was a little bit of bumping, little bit of pushing and shoving trying to get the food that we need,” shopper Tom Schafer said.

And it didn’t take long for some shelves to be nearly empty.

“They’re just about out of turkeys, anything Thanksgiving related,” Schafer said. “Then breads, milk, the kind of same standard stuff for the storm.”

“What is it about snowstorms that you need bread and milk?” asked CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

“I have no idea, but everybody takes it all,” he replied.

For some brave shoppers, their snowstorm essentials list was much more black and white.

“Oreos,” Besinaiz said with a laugh.

No matter what you fill your fridge with before a storm hits, hopefully you got it all today or over the weekend. The roads will likely be messy on Tuesday and authorities are urging people to stay home, if they can.

