(CBS4) – Colorado Department of Transportation plows are out in force trying to tackle Monday’s snowstorm which will carry over into Tuesday. CDOT pre-treated roads, but warns the plows could have a hard time keeping up.
CDOT asks anyone who can work from home to do so and to avoid driving on Tuesday.
Denver’s plow drivers are also on duty addressing main streets. Residential plow drivers will start working on Tuesday at 3 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“The residential plows shave off the top few inches of snow pack and will not expose bare pavement. The residential plows do not carry de-icing materials,” Denver city officials said.
Larimer County also reports having a full staff of 30 plow drivers working.