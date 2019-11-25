Comments
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State Patrol confirmed that a body was found inside a truck submerged in the Colorado River along Interstate 70. Troopers say the truck was heading westbound near De Beque Canyon on Friday night.
An officer at the scene says the truck flipped over the barricade and landed in the river.
Search and rescue teams tried to get the truck out over the weekend, but were not successful.
Crews found the body inside the truck during recovery efforts on Monday. The Summit County Dive Team was assisting the Colorado State Patrol.
The driver of the truck has not been identified.