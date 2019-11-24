Comments
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol responded to a submerged truck in the Colorado River along Interstate 70, but say no one was inside the truck. Troopers say the truck was heading westbound near De Beque Canyon on Friday night.
An officer at the scene says the truck flipped over the barricade and landed in the river.
Search and rescue teams tried to get the truck out yesterday, but were not successful. They expect to try again on Monday with the Summit County Dive Team.
The driver or occupants of the truck have not been located.