DENVER (CBS4) – United Airlines announced they are offering travel waivers for travelers at Denver International Airport ahead of Monday’s storm.

“If you’re traveling 11/26, you can change your flight at no cost on our mobile app, by direct messaging us here or calling Reservations at 1-800-864-8331,” they said on social media.

RELATED: Denver Weather: Storm Hits Monday, Could Dump Foot Of Snow, Halt Travel

The airline is the first to announce travel waivers as of this writing.

