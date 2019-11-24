Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – United Airlines announced they are offering travel waivers for travelers at Denver International Airport ahead of Monday’s storm.
“If you’re traveling 11/26, you can change your flight at no cost on our mobile app, by direct messaging us here or calling Reservations at 1-800-864-8331,” they said on social media.
We’ve issued a travel waiver for Denver due to anticipated winter weather. If you’re traveling 11/26, you can change your flight at no cost on our mobile app, by direct messaging us here or calling Reservations at 1-800-864-8331. Waiver: https://t.co/PyE7xsAoNP pic.twitter.com/kqowNR09Nd
— United Airlines (@united) November 24, 2019
The airline is the first to announce travel waivers as of this writing.