DENVER (CBS4) – If you have holiday travel plans early this week you’ll want to pay close attention to this forecast. A potent snowstorm is on track to hit Colorado starting Monday with impacts likely lasting into the day on Tuesday.

Right now it looks like snow will move into the northern mountains as early as sunrise on Monday. It will spread across the region through the day with snow expected to develop in the Denver area sometime Monday afternoon.

Snow should last into the first half of the day on Tuesday as an area of low pressure gains strength on the eastern plains. That will crank up the wind and could potentially create blizzard conditions by Tuesday afternoon.

As of this posting the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large part of the region, including Denver, Greeley, Boulder, Castle Rock, Fort Collins, Limon, Burlington, Sterling and Fort Morgan. The watch is in effect for Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A widespread swath of snow totaling 6 inches or more is expected with some places seeing up to a foot or more of accumulation. There is unusually high agreement in the projected snow totals among the four major computer forecast models we use in meteorology. The following snap shots show how the models looked at 8 am on Sunday.

Because of the complexity when it comes to forecasting the exact position of low pressure with a storm of this magnitude the forecast is still subject to change. Those changes could be for the better or the worse. We will have the latest updates tonight on CBS4 News at 5 and 10 pm with Meteorologist Dave Aguilera.

Taking a quick look at the extended forecast there is potentially going to be another storm system crossing the region sometime between Friday and Sunday with more cold and snow.