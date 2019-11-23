Comments
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A celebration of life is scheduled for Kelsey Berreth on Saturday in Woodland Park. Berreth was killed by the father of her child, Patrick Frazee, on Thanksgiving Day of 2018. Family and friends plan to gather at Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Frazee was convicted of and sentenced to her murder. He will spend the rest of his life plus 156 years in prison. Berreth’s remains still have not been found.
Frazee’s girlfriend, Krystal Lee, was a star witness in the highly-watched trial. Lee cleaned up the crime scene in Berreth’s townhome. Lee was given a plea deal of anywhere between zero and three years behind bars for evidence tampering.
Newly-released video shows Lee showing detectives how she cleaned up the crime scene.
Lee is expected in court on Dec. 2.
CBS’ 48 Hours will feature an episode, “Special Justice for Kelsey Berreth,” on Saturday at 9 p.m. on CBS4.