DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed on Thursday evening due to at least one vehicle crash. The crash happened just north of Tomah Road.
All lanes of southbound I-25 were shut down at mile marker 174 after 6:30 p.m. Thursday due to a crash involving at least one vehicle.
There is no estimate on when those lanes will reopen.
What caused the crash is being investigated. Northbound lanes of I-25 were closed at Castle Pines earlier Thursday due to a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries. Investigators say there were icy roads in the area.