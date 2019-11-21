Filed Under:Douglas County News

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly all of the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed at Castle Pines Parkway due to a multi-vehicle crash. There are at least seven injured patients.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-25 between Castle Pines and Ridgegate. One northbound lane was open but there are significant delays in the area.

Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue are evaluating the scene.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crashes. Investigators said it’s too early to tell if the crash is weather-related but CSP said there are icy roads in the area.

There is no estimate on when all lanes will be reopened. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

