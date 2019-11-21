DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly all of the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed at Castle Pines Parkway due to a multi-vehicle crash. There are at least seven injured patients.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-25 between Castle Pines and Ridgegate. One northbound lane was open but there are significant delays in the area.
*I-25 is being closed northbound at Castle Pines Parkway* SMFR is on scene of a multi vehicle accident on northbound I-25 between Castle Pines and Ridgegate. Crews are evaluating the scene and report 6-7 injured patients. Expect traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/PhKg0nBAS1
Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue are evaluating the scene.
MASS CRASH Southbound I-25 south of Ridgegate (mp 191).
Multiple vehicles, multiple injuries.
Three Southbound Lanes Blocked
Northbound Left Lane Blocked
Reports of ice in the area.
S-1 pic.twitter.com/T2Z6uGHMuA
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crashes. Investigators said it’s too early to tell if the crash is weather-related but CSP said there are icy roads in the area.
I-25 SB: Crash between Exit 193 – Lincoln Avenue and Exit 188 – Castle Pines Parkway. Left lane blocked due to crash on northbound side, use caution. https://t.co/TECfhFrRr2
There is no estimate on when all lanes will be reopened. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.