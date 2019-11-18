  • CBS4On Air

By Rick Sallinger
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s not gold mining or gambling, but murder taking center stage in Cripple Creek. The jurors return at 8:30 a.m. to receive their instructions then each side will have 90 minutes to present closing arguments in the murder of Kelsey Berreth.

The prosecution will insist Patrick Frazee is guilty of first degree murder by killing the mother of their 2-year-old child with a baseball bat They will remind the jury of the testimony of Krystal Lee, Frazee’s on-again, off-again girlfriend. She claimed Frazee tried three times to get her to murder Berreth and then he said he killed her himself with a in Berreth’s home.

Prosecutors will also site the testimony of a former inmate who took the stand Friday. He presented written messages passed from Frazee asking for help to kill witnesses.

Frazee chose not to testify and the defense rested without calling anyone.

The jury should get the case later on Monday.

Frazee faces a total of eight charges: first degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first degree murder, two counts of a crime of violence and tampering with a body.

The jury will also have the option of convicting Frazee of second degree murder or manslaughter.

