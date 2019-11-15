CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A jail inmate says a Colorado rancher charged with beating the mother of his child to death asked him multiple times to kill the key witness in the case. Patrick Frazee is accused of beating 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth to death with a baseball bat and burning her body. Berreth was last seen nearly a year ago while shopping with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter. Her body hasn’t been found.

The jail inmate took the stand Friday on what’s expected to be the final day of testimony in Frazee’s murder trial. The inmate also testified that Frazee wanted him to kill lead investigator Gregg Slater, and others. Slater said notes provided by the inmate appeared to be in Frazee’s handwriting.

While they were housed near each other in jail, the inmate said Frazee asked him to kill Frazee’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, Krystal Lee.

Frazee’s lawyer questioned the inmate’s credibility. He said the inmate was expected to testify in another case in which a defendant also asked him to kill a witness. Prosecutors say the inmate asked for cases against him to be resolved in one county in exchange for his testimony.

Lee testified that Frazee asked her to help clean up the murder scene — and that she watched Frazee burn a plastic tote she believed contained Berreth’s body.

Lee acknowledged taking Berreth’s cellphone with her to Idaho at Frazee’s request to try to deceive investigators about Berreth’s whereabouts. She reached a plea deal with prosecutors for tampering with evidence and faces up to three years in prison. Frazee’s lawyers have questioned her reliability. Frazee’s lawyers used the deal to question how honest Lee was about what happened since she initially told authorities she did not know who Berreth was.

Prosecutors have not given a motive for the killing. Berreth’s parents, who have custody of the couple’s daughter, argue in a wrongful-death lawsuit that they believe Frazee wanted full custody of the girl.

Closing arguments are expected Friday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)