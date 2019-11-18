Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Altitude is taking Comcast to court over the ongoing coverage blackout. Avalanche, Nuggets, Mammoth, and Rapids fans on Comcast have been in the dark since August 31.
DENVER (CBS4) – Altitude is taking Comcast to court over the ongoing coverage blackout. Avalanche, Nuggets, Mammoth, and Rapids fans on Comcast have been in the dark since August 31.
The lawsuit alleges that “there can be no doubt that Comcast knows the proposals it has made would put Altitude out of business,” saying that Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are extremely expensive to operate. The lawsuit continues by saying “If Comcast is successful in its campaign against Altitude, Comcast will quickly and easily take over regional sports production in the Denver DMA. In economic and legal terms, that means Comcast is a ‘rapid entrant’ and is therefore considered a direct competitor to Altitude for antitrust purposes.”
You can read the lawsuit for yourself here.
Comcast now has 21 days to respond.
RELATED: Gov. Jared Polis Asks For Resolution To Altitude Sports TV Deal Dispute