DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis is working on getting Colorado sports fans their teams back on TV. Games have not been broadcast to Comcast and DISH customers for weeks.
The regional sports channel’s standoff with Comcast, DirecTV, and DISH started in September when the separate parties couldn’t come to an agreement in contract renewal talks.
Bring our teams back to our screens! (open letter) @ColoradoRapids @nuggets @Avalanche @MammothLax #copolitics pic.twitter.com/LdWBy8XZWE
— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) November 16, 2019
Polis posted a letter on social media addressed to Kroenke Sports and Entertainment and Altitude Sports.
Polis said, “In Colorado we love our professional sports teams including the Nuggets, Avalanche, Rapids and Mammoth. As Governor, I strongly encourage you to complete a deal immediately that allows us to watch our Colorado teams at home on DISH and Comcast. This has simply gone on for too long.”
Some responded to Polis’ letter asking if he sent the same statement to the TV providers.